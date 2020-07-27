Advertisement

Eat The Rainbow Green, Purple, & Blue)

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Summer is the time of year for fresh produce which makes it easier to "eat the rainbow" for high nutritional value. This segment features green, purple, and blue foods.

Nina Struss, Registered Dietitian, joins the show from the Rock Island HyVee to educate us on the specific nutrients in the foods with certain colors and how we might incorporate these delicious produce options.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWQC

Scattered Showers This Morning

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Showers this morning.

Paula Sands Live

Power Swabs PSL Special

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Get the power of a bright smile without sensitivity at a discounted price.

Paula Sands Live

Eat The Rainbow (Red, Yellow, & Orange)

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Summer is the time of year for fresh produce which makes it easier to "eat the rainbow" for high nutritional value. This segment features red, orange, and yellow foods.

News

Davenport police investigating 3 weekend shots fired incidents

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
One shots fired incident happened on Saturday and the other two on Sunday.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Adoptable 4-Legged Friends

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Meet "Rose", an 8-year-old Pitt/Beagle mix who has been at the shelter for a year! This sweet girl deserves a forever home. Spread the word!

Paula Sands Live

Virtual Summer Concert Series in Galva

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
A Galva summer concert series has opted to go virtual this year. Here's what fans need to know.

Paula Sands Live

Skubie Mageza: My Experience as a Black Man in TV

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The KWQC sports anchor/journalist speaks honestly about his experiences in childhood and in trying to attain work in television as a black man in America.

Paula Sands Live

Power Swabs PSL special

Updated: 1 hour ago
Power Swabs PSL special

Paula Sands Live

Eat The Rainbow (Green, Purple, & Blue)

Updated: 1 hours ago
PSL segment: Eat The Rainbow (Green, Purple, & Blue) w/ HyVee dietitian

Paula Sands Live

Eat The Rainbow (Red, Orange, & Yellow)

Updated: 1 hours ago
PSL segment: Eat The Rainbow (Red, Orange, & Yellow) w/ HyVee dietitian