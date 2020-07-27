Illinois officials report 1,231 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,231 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

The new deaths include:

Cook County : One male (30s), one male (40s), 1 male 50s, two females (60s), three males (60s), one female (70s), two male (70s), one male (90s)

DuPage County : One male (50s), one female (90s)

Peoria County : One female (50s)

Winnebago County: One male (70s), one female (80s), one male (80s)

As of Monday, IDPH is reporting a total of 172,655 cases and 7,416 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,567 specimens for a total of 2,542,134, IDPH reported. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 20 –July 26 is 3.8%.

As of Sunday night, 1,417 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.