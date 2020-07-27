Advertisement

Iowa man killed in motorcycle crash early Sunday in Galena

An Iowa man was killed Sunday in an early morning motorcycle crash in Galena.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - An Iowa man was killed Sunday in an early morning motorcycle crash in Galena.

Just after 5 a.m., a Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy came upon a crash involving a black 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 20 West about a quarter-mile west of Oldenburg Lane.

Deputies said in a media release that the motorcycle driven by Jacob R. Thomas, 50, of Iowa Falls, was westbound on Highway 20 West when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

No other information was released Monday. The crash remains under investigation.

