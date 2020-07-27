Advertisement

Iowa Medical Society, healthcare organizations ask for statewide public mask order

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Medical Society announced it and a coalition of Iowa healthcare organizations wrote a joint letter letter to Governor Kim Reynolds calling for a statewide public mask order for all Iowans over the age of two.

The Iowa Medical Society made the announcement on Monday in a press release stating the coalition of healthcare organizations represents more than 12,000 Iowa physicians, clinicians, providers, pharmacists, health care facilities, public health professionals and providers-in-training.

In the full letter to the governor, the organizations said the ongoing voluntary efforts to flatten the curve and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have “failed to yield sufficient progress” in containing the spread of the virus.

The organizations also referenced research from the University of Iowa and said the study shows consistent, widespread use of cloth masks in public settings will dramatically slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We greatly appreciate Governor Reynolds’ leadership in responding to COVID-19 and her increased focus on educating Iowans about the importance of mask use to help curb the spread of this disease,” said Brian Privett, MD, President of the Iowa Medical Society in the release. 

“Unfortunately, voluntary efforts to encourage public mask use have proven insufficient and the trend in new infections has shifted toward younger adults who are often the most mobile within their communities,” he said. “It is now apparent that stronger measures are necessary to better protect our fellow Iowans.”

“The Iowa Medical Society, along with this coalition of healthcare organizations, call on the governor to immediately implement a statewide mask order to slow the spread of the virus, to ensure that our state is able to safely reopen and stay open, and most importantly to prevent additional deaths as a result of COVID-19.”

The letter was signed by leaders from the Iowa Medical Society; the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians; the American Academy of Pediatrics, Iowa Chapter; the American College of Emergency Physicians, Iowa Chapter; the Iowa Society of Anesthesiologists; the Iowa Academy of Ophthalmology; the Iowa Association of County Medical Examiners; the Iowa Oncology Society; the Iowa Nurse Practitioner Society; the Iowa Association of Nurse Practitioners; the Iowa Physician Assistants Society; Leading Age Iowa; the Iowa Primary Care Association; the Iowa Pharmacy Association; and the Iowa Public Health Association.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Muscatine police chase suspected police impersonator, charges pending

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
MUSCOM received a call on Friday from a driver who believed he was being followed by a police impersonator.

News

Midday Medical: Watchman implant

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Dr. Mark Kovach with Cardiovascular Medicine explains how the procedure through UnityPoint Health - Trinity can prevent dangerous implants.

Local

Midwest Conference suspends conference competition in athletics through Dec. 31

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The 10 member institutions of the Midwest Conference announced Monday that league competition will be suspended through Dec. 31.

News

Iowa man killed in motorcycle crash early Sunday in Galena

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An Iowa man was killed Sunday in an early morning motorcycle crash in Galena.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County health officials report 8 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say the county has a total of 1,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Education

Special election set for Sept. 8 on Camanche School District bond issue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Voters in the Camanche Community School District will have an opportunity to vote on a $13.435 million bond issue for improvements to the elementary school and high school on Sept. 8.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,231 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,231 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

Local

Officials report failure of Knox County 911 system

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Galesburg officials on Monday said there has been a failure of the Knox County 911 system.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 469 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 469 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

News

CCIW, Augustana postpones Fall Competition

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
CCIW, Augustana postpones Fall Competition