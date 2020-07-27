Iowa Medical Society, healthcare organizations ask for statewide public mask order

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Medical Society announced it and a coalition of Iowa healthcare organizations wrote a joint letter letter to Governor Kim Reynolds calling for a statewide public mask order for all Iowans over the age of two.

The Iowa Medical Society made the announcement on Monday in a press release stating the coalition of healthcare organizations represents more than 12,000 Iowa physicians, clinicians, providers, pharmacists, health care facilities, public health professionals and providers-in-training.

In the full letter to the governor, the organizations said the ongoing voluntary efforts to flatten the curve and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have “failed to yield sufficient progress” in containing the spread of the virus.

The organizations also referenced research from the University of Iowa and said the study shows consistent, widespread use of cloth masks in public settings will dramatically slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We greatly appreciate Governor Reynolds’ leadership in responding to COVID-19 and her increased focus on educating Iowans about the importance of mask use to help curb the spread of this disease,” said Brian Privett, MD, President of the Iowa Medical Society in the release.

“Unfortunately, voluntary efforts to encourage public mask use have proven insufficient and the trend in new infections has shifted toward younger adults who are often the most mobile within their communities,” he said. “It is now apparent that stronger measures are necessary to better protect our fellow Iowans.”

“The Iowa Medical Society, along with this coalition of healthcare organizations, call on the governor to immediately implement a statewide mask order to slow the spread of the virus, to ensure that our state is able to safely reopen and stay open, and most importantly to prevent additional deaths as a result of COVID-19.”

The letter was signed by leaders from the Iowa Medical Society; the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians; the American Academy of Pediatrics, Iowa Chapter; the American College of Emergency Physicians, Iowa Chapter; the Iowa Society of Anesthesiologists; the Iowa Academy of Ophthalmology; the Iowa Association of County Medical Examiners; the Iowa Oncology Society; the Iowa Nurse Practitioner Society; the Iowa Association of Nurse Practitioners; the Iowa Physician Assistants Society; Leading Age Iowa; the Iowa Primary Care Association; the Iowa Pharmacy Association; and the Iowa Public Health Association.

