Iowa officials report 469 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 469 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases in Iowa to 42,485 cases and 829 deaths.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 455,740 people have been tested and 29,765 have recovered.

As of July 25, 226 people were hospitalized, according to the state’s website.

Scott County reported 23 more cases, bringing the total number to 1,486. According to the state’s website, 711 have recovered and 11 people have died.

A breakdown of other local cases includes:

Muscatine County, 771 confirmed cases (6,163 tested); 46 deaths; 678 recovered.

Louisa County, 374 confirmed cases (1,723 tested); 13 deaths; 346 recovered.

Des Moines County, 128 confirmed cases (3,809 tested); two deaths; 85 recovered.

Henry County, 104 confirmed cases (2,356 tested); three deaths; 78 recovered.

Lee County, 77 confirmed cases (2,542 tested); two death; 48 recovered.

Jackson County, 126 confirmed cases (2,377) tested); no deaths; 26 recovered.

Clinton County, 238 confirmed cases (4,882 tested); two deaths; 97 recovered.

Cedar County, 109 confirmed cases (2,207 tested); one death; 77 recovered.

