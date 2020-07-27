Locals find ways to beat heat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With heat indexes making it feel like the triple digits across the area, QCA residents were tasked with needing to stay cool on Sunday, with many finding their own solutions. For Sharon Gambleton and her grandchildren, opted to head to Centennial Park.

”It’s hot so we needed to cool off so we came down to the splash pad,” said Gambleton.

Others went down to the riverfront to enjoy fishing, like retired Army veteran Charlie Rosales, who says the riverfront is calming.

”There’s nothing better than doing this right here on the river, all the benches are socially distanced and nobody bugs me I sit here, I’m like at peace with myself,” said Rosales, “”It’s just a mental thing, it’s a mental thing, the breeze the small breeze you get from the river it’s a great factor…If I wasn’t underneath a tree it’d be really hot.”

For tourist Mat Anders, fishing one of the few things he can continue to do to cool off amidst COVID-19.

“This is what we do for enjoyment, this is our entertainment, especially during COVID,” said Anders, “Anytime I can sit and fish three or four hours a day, that’s the good life.”

The CDC reccomends that if you do any outdoor activity in intense heat, be sure to start slow and gradually build up the pace. They also advise drink enough water to keep hydrated.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.