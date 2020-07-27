Advertisement

Locals find ways to beat heat

From splashbads to fishing, there were many ways to avoid this weekend's heat
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With heat indexes making it feel like the triple digits across the area, QCA residents were tasked with needing to stay cool on Sunday, with many finding their own solutions. For Sharon Gambleton and her grandchildren, opted to head to Centennial Park.

”It’s hot so we needed to cool off so we came down to the splash pad,” said Gambleton.

Others went down to the riverfront to enjoy fishing, like retired Army veteran Charlie Rosales, who says the riverfront is calming.

”There’s nothing better than doing this right here on the river, all the benches are socially distanced and nobody bugs me I sit here, I’m like at peace with myself,” said Rosales, “”It’s just a mental thing, it’s a mental thing, the breeze the small breeze you get from the river it’s a great factor…If I wasn’t underneath a tree it’d be really hot.”

For tourist Mat Anders, fishing one of the few things he can continue to do to cool off amidst COVID-19.

“This is what we do for enjoyment, this is our entertainment, especially during COVID,” said Anders, “Anytime I can sit and fish three or four hours a day, that’s the good life.”

The CDC reccomends that if you do any outdoor activity in intense heat, be sure to start slow and gradually build up the pace. They also advise drink enough water to keep hydrated.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport’s ‘truck-eating bridge’ takes another

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The railroad bridge over Brady St. in Davenport was hit by another truck on Sunday.

News

Davenport's 'truck-eating bridge' takes another

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Search continues for Breasia Terrell weeks after her disappearance

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Iowa officials report 388 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials report 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Updated: 5 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Sports

Bix 7 offering special early rate for 2021 registrations

Updated: 6 hours ago
The first 1,000 people to register for the 2021 Bix 7 before tomorrow morning will receive a special rate

Local

Illinois health officials report 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Sunday Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials reported 1,541 new cases of COVID-19, including one additional death.

News

Iowa officials report 388 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 388 new confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths between 10:30 A.M. Saturday and 10:30 A.M. Sunday.

News

Sunday is National Parents’ Day

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Sunday, July 26 is National Parents’ Day. President Clinton signed a resolution creating the commemorative day in 1994. Now, each year, the fourth Sunday in July recognizes the role of parents in rearing children.

News

Open air market to support Black-owned businesses

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The QC Empowerment Network is hosting an open air market from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Freight House Farmer’s Market on River Drive in Davenport to help support black-owned businesses.