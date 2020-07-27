Advertisement

Muscatine police chase suspected police impersonator, charges pending

(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine police said they chased a suspected police impersonator on Friday, July 24.

According to a Muscatine Sheriff's Office news release, MUSCOM received a call at about 9:58 p.m. from a driver in the area who believed he was being followed by a police impersonator. 

Deputies and Muscatine police were notified and began looking in the area of Park Avenue and Ford Avenue for the vehicle. During the pursuit, officials say the driver continued to call 911 and report the impersonator.

The Muscatine Police Department located the vehicle and identified the driver as 41-year-old Brian Sisson.

Police say Sisson led them on a city wide pursuit entering yards, knocking down signs, driving on sidewalks, driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Hwy 61 Bypass and driving through a road closed sign. 

Police say the pursuit ended in the parking lot of Kum and Go Central located on Cedar Street in Muscatine. 

There was damage reported to a Muscatine County Squad car and Sisson’s vehicle. 

Sisson was first transported to Trinity Unity Point and then to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The sheriff’s office said his charges are pending.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine Ambulance and Iowa State Patrol.

