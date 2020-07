DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Galesburg officials on Monday said there has been a failure of the Knox County 911 system.

Staff is working with the phone company on a solution. Until further notice, officials said any calls for emergency services in Knox County should be made to one of the following numbers:

(309) 304-7312

309-04-7328

