Rock Island County health officials report 8 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number to 1,480.

Health officials said there are 19 patients being hospitalized in the county.

The number of deaths stands at 30.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

No more information is available regarding these cases due to federal privacy laws.

