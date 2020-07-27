Scattered Showers This Morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front will move through the area this morning. This will keep rain chances around the area through midday before sunshine returns this afternoon. The cold front is currently just WNW of Iowa City as of 4AM. Once the front pushes through rain will end and more comfy air will arrive. The lower humidity is something that will stick around through the rest of this week.

