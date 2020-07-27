Advertisement

Skubie Mageza: My Experience as a Black Man in TV

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Skubie Mageza, KWQC sports anchor & journalist, was welcomed to PSL to talk about his experience as a black man in television.

The interview starts out with a replaying of Mageza having spoken out at the end of one of his recent sports casts in the aftermath of reporting on Iowa Hawkeye football players getting real about racist disparity within the athletic program.

Mageza received an outpouring of QCA support in reaction to his brutal honesty.

Skubie expands on what it was like for him to grow up hearing warnings and advice from his parents that no white child in the U.S. would hear (such as you have to work twice as hard to achieve success).

Please watch this important segment to learn more of the systemic racism that people of color face.

