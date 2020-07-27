Special election set for Sept. 8 on Camanche School District bond issue

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters in the Camanche Community School District will have an opportunity to vote on a $13.435 million bond issue for improvements to the elementary school and high school on Sept. 8.

Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker said Monday his office has been presented with the appropriate paperwork from the school district to schedule the special election.

Van Lancker said the Church of the Visitation, 1031 Middle Rd, Camanche, will be open on Sept. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all Camanche Community School District voters to participate in the special election.

He added that absentee ballots will be available.

Absentee voting will begin as soon as the ballots are available. However, voters who would like to have a ballot sent to their home may begin requesting those absentee ballots starting Monday.

Van Lancker said voters should monitor www.clintoncountyelections.com or the Clinton County Elections Twitter and Facebook pages for announcements about absentee voting for the special election.

The full text of the bond issue can be found on the sample ballot that will be posted at www.clintoncountyelections.com.

For more information about the September 2020 Camanche Community School District special election, contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 563-244-0568.

