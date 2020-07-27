Virtual Summer Concert Series in Galva

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -

The third annual music event was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19. The plan now is to go virtual.

John Taylor, President of Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, joined PSL to talk about how fans can still enjoy shows by watching online.

It all kicked off Saturday, June 20th, with a show from Levitt AMP Galva, featuring Midwestern folk artist Chicago Farmer (who also joined the PSL segment interview!) and Americana musician Edward David Anderson.

You can follow the series at their Facebook series (see post below, too).

As discussed in the interview, here’s some info about the foundation behind these shows:

The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation is a national fund source for creative place-making that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music. Learn more at <a href=“https://levitt.org/”>levitt.org</a>.

