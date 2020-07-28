Advertisement

Amid soaring Florida coronavirus cases, governor criticized

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is still under fire for his handling of coronavirus. The state again reported the most new cases in the U.S. on Monday.

Florida’s average number of new cases has soared more than 1,500% since the governor declared it reopened in early May.

On April 1, DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order, hoping to contain the coronavirus. Weeks later, he took a victory lap while visiting the White House.

"Everyone in the media was saying Florida was going to be like New York or Italy, and that has not happened." DeSantis said.

Still, trouble started in early May, when DeSantis rushed to reopen, well before many other states. Restaurants, gyms, barbershops and beaches were all back in play in most parts of the state. After Memorial Day, the virus was starting to rage.

By July 1, there were more than 9,000 new cases reported in one day statewide, and this month, Florida shattered its record with more than 15,000 cases in a single day.

But if you listen to DeSantis, there’s a disconnect: “I do think South Florida is definitely stabilized, and I think Miami is showing some signs of improvement as well.”

That’s just not true, and the data proves it. Since reopening, dozens of hospitals throughout the state have run out of ICU beds.

In hard-hit-Miami Dade County, ICU beds are beyond 140% capacity, forcing hospitals to convert regular beds to ICU beds. In that same county, in the last two weeks, another 122 people needed ventilators, more than the previous two-week period.

The state's positivity rate is edging toward 20%.

“We are in the midst of a very, very vicious spike in our community in Miami-Dade county.” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

In a scathing letter to the governor, Gelber called out DeSantis for the “unprepared” and “failed” contact tracing response to COVID-19 which the mayor says led to the “unconstrained growth of the virus.”

Gelber says he needed more than 800 contact tracers when the state reopened and had less than 200. He says tracers sometimes only tracked about 7% of those infected over a two-week period.

With about 9,000 people hospitalized statewide, and more than 432,000 cases, Florida’s governor is still resisting a statewide mask mandate, and tension is growing.

The governor has long blamed the spike in cases on increased testing and younger people who he said are less likely to die.

It’s all part of the reason DeSantis has pushed to reopen schools.

“Our kids are are at the least risk from this virus and much lower risks than they are from seasonal influenza,” he said. “Our kids also play the smallest role in transmission of the virus. The cost of keeping schools closed are enormous.”

Despite what the governor thinks, the Florida Department of Health now shows a 34% increase in children testing positive for COVID-19 and a 23% jump in hospitalizations in eight days. More than 31,000 Florida children under 18 have been diagnosed with the virus.

In all, nearly 6,000 Floridians are dead. The message from the governor: “There’s no need to really be fearful about it.”

Meanwhile, a group of more than 5,000 healthcare professionals is pleading with DeSantis to reconsider a statewide mask rule.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden says post-pandemic economy can fight racial inequality

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

National Politics

Barr condemns rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

National

Report: 3 billion animals impacted by Australia’s bushfires

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The figure includes an estimated 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 180 million birds, and 51 million frogs.

National

Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
“The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,076 new confirmed cases, 30 deaths

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,076 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and30 additional confirmed deaths.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Despite judge’s order, migrant kids remain in ICE custody

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The U.S. government did not release 100 immigrant children detained with their parents despite this week’s deadline set by a judge who had described family detention centers as “on fire” due to the threat of the coronavirus.

News

Iowa Department of Agriculture warns of unsolicited seed deliveries

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says people in Iowa have received the unsolicited seed shipments.

National

3 billion animals killed, displaced by Australian bushfires

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Nearly 3 billion animals were killed or displaced by Australia's devastating bushfires.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

National Politics

Barr: I don't agree there's systemic racism in police departments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Attorney General William Barr is asked if the Justice Department seeks to end systemic racism during a House hearing.