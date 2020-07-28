Brief Return Of Humid Conditions On Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front will drop into the area on Wednesday afternoon. This will help draw in higher dewpoints and humidity into the area for Wednesday afternoon making it feel like the mid to low 90s. Thankfully this will be short lived as the front will be out of area by Thursday morning. Behind the front temps will average slightly below normal with much more comfortable humidity arriving as well for the weekend.

