Advertisement

Brilliant Sunshine and A Lot Less Humidity This Afternoon

Rain Chances Return Wednesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We started the day with sunny skies, but a weak disturbance situated to the north could send a few showers into our northern counties by afternoon. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Expect a few clouds overnight, followed by warm sunshine and scattered clouds into Wednesday.  Maybe even a slight chance for a few passing showers or storms possible by afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, reaching the middle to upper 80′s. Rain chances move back into the weather picture Thursday, with cooler readings near the 80 degree mark for the weekend.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 87°. Wind:  SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  A few passing clouds. Low: 67°. Wind:  W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Warm sunshine and scattered clouds. A slight chance for late day showers and storms. High: 87°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Sunny Today With Less Humidity

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Clear & warm evening. Less humidity, warm Tuesday!

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Warm Tuesday but not so humid

Updated: 17 hours ago
Still warm Tuesday, but the extreme humidity is gone

VOD Recordings

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain overnight in the area

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Rain overnight in the area

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Strong storms possible tonight, relief by Monday

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
A night of rain is here with relief on the way after.

Forecast

Some Summer Sizzle for your Sunday

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Some Summer Sizzle for your Sunday

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAY for heat and humidity

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 7 PM for Extreme Heat & Humidity*** Expect more heat and humidity across the region, with highs reaching the upper 80’s to lower 90’s, The increased humidity will push the heat index to 100° to 110°+. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 7 PM. Look for a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon.