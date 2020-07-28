Brilliant Sunshine and A Lot Less Humidity This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We started the day with sunny skies, but a weak disturbance situated to the north could send a few showers into our northern counties by afternoon. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Expect a few clouds overnight, followed by warm sunshine and scattered clouds into Wednesday. Maybe even a slight chance for a few passing showers or storms possible by afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, reaching the middle to upper 80′s. Rain chances move back into the weather picture Thursday, with cooler readings near the 80 degree mark for the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 87°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 67°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine and scattered clouds. A slight chance for late day showers and storms. High: 87°.

