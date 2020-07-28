Campfire Recipe Ideas

San Diego, CA (KWQC) -

Jill Holland of Lonolife joined Paula to talk about outdoor eating which is highlighted by a packet recipe (see below) that is perfect to cook over a campfire or backyard barbeque.

One of the ingredients is beef bone broth which is among the products offered at the Lonolife website and local area stores like HyVee, Target, and Fresh Thyme.

The segment features an explanation about bone broth---something that when freshly prepared, takes over 24 hours to make!

Lonolife has done all the work and has dehydrated their bone broth so all you have to do is add hot water! The packets can obviously be used in recipes, too! Many more fun, easy, and healthy recipes can be found at their website or Facebook page (see below!).

Lonolife's slogan is "Taste More of Life". Their product line was created to blend ancient healing nourishing wisdom (like bone broth & collagen) with 21st century convenience. Almost all of what they offer is Keto and Paleo friendly.

CAMPFIRE BURGER PACKETS

* 1 lb lean ground beef

* 1 package dry onion soup mix

* 1 package of beef bone broth

* 4 small potatoes, peeled & sliced

* 2 cups carrots, chopped

* 1 large onion, sliced

* 2 tablespoons olive oil

* 1 teaspoon garlic powder

* Salt & pepper to taste

- Combine beef, soup mix & broth in bowl. Form four patties & set aside

- In large bowl combine remaining ingredients. Toss until well mixed

- Spray 12x18 piece of foil w/ non-stick spray

- Place 1/4 vegetable mixture in center of foil. Top w/ 1 beef patty

- Seal foil packets well. Place beef side up over fire & bake 25-35 minutes, or until potatoes & carrots are tender

