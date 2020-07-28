Cheering On Local Business

ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) -

Tiffany Patterson, owner of Jane Marie Boutique shows off her shop and shares some of the “hot” summer fashion trends that women of any age can pull off. The thrust of this segment revolves around the importance of supporting small, local business during this ongoing COVID-impacted economy.

Models actually wear some of the looks available at Jane Marie Boutique including long cardigans, lace camisoles, white jeans, Blender sunglasses, windbreakers, jean shorts, summer crossover sweaters, and tank tops.

Jane Marie Boutique / 101 N Main St. / Elizabeth, Illinois / Call (815) 601-1596

