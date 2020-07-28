Advertisement

Georgia inmates praised after saving deputy’s life

Three Georgia inmates are being praised after helping a deputy who suffered a medical emergency while supervising a jail housing unit.
Three Georgia inmates are being praised after helping a deputy who suffered a medical emergency while supervising a jail housing unit.(Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Three Georgia inmates are being praised after helping a deputy who recently suffered a medical emergency while supervising a jail housing unit.

In a Facebook post, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said the inmates noticed the deputy appeared to be feeling poorly as he conducted security procedures in the housing unit.

Although they were locked in their cells, the inmates noticed that when he returned to his desk, he became unconscious and fell.

“The inmates whose rooms were close enough to see what was happening began pounding on their doors,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “Soon the entire unit was thundering with noise as many inmates pounded on the doors shouting for our deputy who lay unconscious and heavily bleeding on the floor.”

The deputy said that he did not realize that he had been unconscious, but became aware of what sounded like “pounding drums” and could hear the inmates shouting his name. He thought an inmate needed help and managed to activate the door release to unlock the cell doors.

The three inmates then rushed out of their cells to help the deputy, who lost consciousness again.

“The inmates sought help with the use of the deputy’s desk phone and his radio. Their efforts where successful and help arrived almost immediately,” the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy survived the incident and is recovering at home.

The sheriff’s office said it is proud of the deputy, whose “strong desire to serve” helped him gather the strength to activate the door release when he believed an inmate needed help.

The sheriff’s office also said it is proud of the inmates because they “had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn’t hesitate.”

“Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

Updated: moments ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to live and work in the United States.

News

Illinois Department of Agriculture warns of unsolicited seed deliveries

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The department said it is working with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

Coronavirus

Trump defends disproved COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

News

St. Ambrose University, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges share fall plans

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The colleges shared the actions they are taking during a QC COVID-19 Coalition meeting.

Latest News

National

US officials say Russia is spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The U.S. government has identified two suspected Russian military intelligence operatives who it believes are helping direct the spread of disinformation through websites that have published extensively on the coronavirus pandemic, American politics and international affairs.

National Politics

Spotlight on 4 Big Tech CEOs testifying in congressional competition probe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARCY GORDON AP Business Writer
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook of Apple will answer for their companies’ practices before Congress for the first time as a group.

National

Police: Texas family members found dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Leder
Authorities in a Texas city said carbon monoxide poisoning is the likely cause of death for four family members inside a home.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

National

Rep. Grijalva praises passage of conservation bill

Updated: 2 hours ago