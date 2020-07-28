Hennepin Canal Golf Cart Tour in Geneseo

GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) -

Got cabin fever, but don't know if it's safe to go out because of the coronavirus? how about a guided tour of an historic waterway

in the QCA.

the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce is holding a golf cart tour of the hennepin Canal. Last year, the event sold out. So this year, the chamber added more tours.

They are being held three times a day, at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, Friday, Sept. 11, and Friday, Oct. 16. The cost is $20 per person.

Group size is limited and carts will be sanitized between tours. Contact the Geneseo Chamber to sign up. (309) 944-2686.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.