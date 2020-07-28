Advertisement

How Can We Keep The Peace?

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

We live in a highly divisive world. Just look at the news headlines: racial unrest, protests, political clash, and arguments over COVID mask-wearing. A Rock Island counselor shares constructive ideas about how we can play a strong role in keeping things more peaceful in every area of our lives.

Dr. Derek Ball at Quad Cities Marriage & Family Counseling Service sees a lot of conflict at his practice. He points out that anger and fear in individuals affects the relationships in their lives. His discussion with Paula highlights several constructive tips when people need to address conflict.

• Speak effectively & kindly (think beyond emotions)

• Be a GOOD LISTENER

• Validate the other viewpoint (say “of course”… “I understand what you’re saying”)

QC Marriage & Family Counseling Service / 1800 3rd Ave #512 / Rock Island, IL /(309) 786-4491

