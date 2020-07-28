Advertisement

Illinois Department of Agriculture warns of unsolicited seed deliveries

(Illinois Department of Agriculture)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture released a statement on Tuesday warning Illinois residents about unsolicited seed deliveries.

In the statement, the department said it is working with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to address reports of unsolicited shipments of seeds from foreign countries. 

Anyone who receives unordered seeds in the mail is asked to contact the Illinois Department of Agriculture by emailing the following information to agr.seeds@Illinois.gov: First and Last Name, Phone Number and the number of packages received. 

The department asks those who receive the unsolicited seeds to not open the package, plant the seeds or throw them out. The department also asks people to keep the mailing labels and packaging until further instruction is provided.

