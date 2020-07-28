Advertisement

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker visits Rock Island County

The Governor visited the Rock Island County Health Dept. to address COVID concerns
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) -Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker visited the Rock Island County Health Department Monday to address concerns regarding COVID-19. According to John’s Hopkins the state of Illinois’ rate of positive tests has increased over the month of July, Pritzker warning people that the state could see a spike in cases like Florida if they’re not careful.

“In just the last two weeks over 1,600 people have died in Florida alone, that can happen here again,” said Pritzker.

As the state looks forward, the biggest point of emphasis from Monday’s press conference was about making sure to wear masks when out in public. The state has had a public mask mandate in effect since May 1.

“Things are not moving in the right direction, we have to make sure, that people get the message that wearing a mask...you’re 80% less likely to get COVID-19 if you wear a mask,” Said Pritzker. The Mayo Clinic says that even cloth masks can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. “Why not wear the mask? We are not going to be in this forever, it’s just a period of time where we need to make a mild sacrifice, and we need to make sure we keep our families, our friends, our neighbors healthy, this is the moment for everyone to step up to the plate,” said Pritzker.

There were also concerns about Illinoisans travelling to states like Iowa that don’t have mask mandates in effect.

“If you cross the border to Iowa or Missouri remember that they have three and four times the positivity rate, so even if you see someone there that’s not wearing a mask, don’t think you’re safe, wear your mask, in fact, encourage them to wear theirs,” said Pritzker. According to John’s Hopkins, the seven day moving average for the rate of positive tests is at 8.2% for Iowa, while it’s at 3.7% for Illinois, meaning that the positive rate is 2.2 times higher in Iowa compared to Illinois. The state of Iowa does not have a public mask mandate in effect.

Governor Pritzker also emphasized that positive rates are one of the two most important metrics in the fight against COVID-19, with the other being the number of hospitalizations.

“That (positive rate) tells you for a given population, what percentage of people at a given moment likely have Coronavirus,” said Pritzker.

With Augustan College’s conference announcing that their fall season is postponed, the Governor was asked about the decision for Illinois high school sports, and said he’s leaving the decision up to the Illinois High School Association, school districts, and parents. The Governor also said that he anticipates not having fall high school sports based on what he’s heard from the IHSA.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County health officials report 8 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Health officials say the county has a total of 1,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

News

CCIW, Augustana postpones Fall Competition

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The CCIW Council of Presidents unanimously voted to postpone all fall conference competitions and championships due to COVID-19.

KWQC

Scattered Showers This Morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Showers this morning.

News

Davenport police investigating 3 weekend shots fired incidents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
One shots fired incident happened on Saturday and the other two on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Muscatine police chase suspected police impersonator, charges pending

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
MUSCOM received a call on Friday from a driver who believed he was being followed by a police impersonator.

News

Midday Medical: Watchman implant

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Mark Kovach with Cardiovascular Medicine explains how the procedure through UnityPoint Health - Trinity can prevent dangerous implants.

News

Iowa Medical Society, healthcare organizations ask for statewide public mask order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The organizations referenced University of Iowa research about widespread use of masks.

Local

Midwest Conference suspends conference competition in athletics through Dec. 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The 10 member institutions of the Midwest Conference announced Monday that league competition will be suspended through Dec. 31.

News

Iowa man killed in motorcycle crash early Sunday in Galena

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An Iowa man was killed Sunday in an early morning motorcycle crash in Galena.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 8 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say the county has a total of 1,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases.