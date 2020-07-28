Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker visits Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) -Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker visited the Rock Island County Health Department Monday to address concerns regarding COVID-19. According to John’s Hopkins the state of Illinois’ rate of positive tests has increased over the month of July, Pritzker warning people that the state could see a spike in cases like Florida if they’re not careful.

“In just the last two weeks over 1,600 people have died in Florida alone, that can happen here again,” said Pritzker.

As the state looks forward, the biggest point of emphasis from Monday’s press conference was about making sure to wear masks when out in public. The state has had a public mask mandate in effect since May 1.

“Things are not moving in the right direction, we have to make sure, that people get the message that wearing a mask...you’re 80% less likely to get COVID-19 if you wear a mask,” Said Pritzker. The Mayo Clinic says that even cloth masks can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. “Why not wear the mask? We are not going to be in this forever, it’s just a period of time where we need to make a mild sacrifice, and we need to make sure we keep our families, our friends, our neighbors healthy, this is the moment for everyone to step up to the plate,” said Pritzker.

There were also concerns about Illinoisans travelling to states like Iowa that don’t have mask mandates in effect.

“If you cross the border to Iowa or Missouri remember that they have three and four times the positivity rate, so even if you see someone there that’s not wearing a mask, don’t think you’re safe, wear your mask, in fact, encourage them to wear theirs,” said Pritzker. According to John’s Hopkins, the seven day moving average for the rate of positive tests is at 8.2% for Iowa, while it’s at 3.7% for Illinois, meaning that the positive rate is 2.2 times higher in Iowa compared to Illinois. The state of Iowa does not have a public mask mandate in effect.

Governor Pritzker also emphasized that positive rates are one of the two most important metrics in the fight against COVID-19, with the other being the number of hospitalizations.

“That (positive rate) tells you for a given population, what percentage of people at a given moment likely have Coronavirus,” said Pritzker.

With Augustan College’s conference announcing that their fall season is postponed, the Governor was asked about the decision for Illinois high school sports, and said he’s leaving the decision up to the Illinois High School Association, school districts, and parents. The Governor also said that he anticipates not having fall high school sports based on what he’s heard from the IHSA.

