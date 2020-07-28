Illinois officials report 1,076 new confirmed cases, 30 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,076 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 30 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

Champaign County : One male (70s)

Coles County : One female (30s), one female (40s), one female (80s)

Cook County : One male (40s), one female (50s), two males (50s), two females (60s), one female (70s), one female (80s), three males (80s), three females (90s), one male (90s)

DeKalb County : One male (80s) Douglas County: One female (60s)

DuPage County : One male (80s)

Iroquois County : One female (70s), one male (70s)

Montgomery County : Two males (80s)

St. Clair County : One male (60s)

Williamson County : One male (70s)

Winnebago County: One female (70s), one male (70s)

As of Tuesday, IDPH is reporting a total of 173,731 cases and 7,446 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,331 specimens for a total of 2,570,465. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 21 –July 27 is 3.8%.

As of Monday night, 1,383 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with the coronavirus. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with the coronavirus were on ventilators.

