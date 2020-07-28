Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,076 new confirmed cases, 30 deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,076 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 30 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

  • Champaign County: One male (70s)
  • Coles County: One female (30s), one female (40s), one female (80s)
  • Cook County: One male (40s), one female (50s), two males (50s), two females (60s), one female (70s), one female (80s), three males (80s), three females (90s), one male (90s)
  • DeKalb County: One male (80s) Douglas County: One female (60s)
  • DuPage County: One male (80s)
  • Iroquois County: One female (70s), one male (70s)
  • Montgomery County: Two males (80s)
  • St. Clair County: One male (60s)
  • Williamson County: One male (70s)
  • Winnebago County: One female (70s), one male (70s)

As of Tuesday, IDPH is reporting a total of 173,731 cases and 7,446 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,331 specimens for a total of 2,570,465. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 21 –July 27 is 3.8%. 

As of Monday night, 1,383 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with the coronavirus. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with the coronavirus were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa Department of Agriculture warns of unsolicited seed deliveries

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says people in Iowa have received the unsolicited seed shipments.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 253 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 253 new confirmed coronavirus cases and nine deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Local

Portion of River Drive in Davenport closed for water main break

Updated: 5 hours ago
Westbound River Drive is closed between 4th and Third streets due to a water main break.

Local

Portion of South Henderson Street in Galesburg will close Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Ameren will close South Henderson Street between Tompkins and South Street in Galesburg from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Latest News

KWQC

Brief Return Of Humid Conditions On Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Nicer by the weekend

News

Harriet Harley turns 107!

Updated: 8 hours ago
Harriet Harley turned 107 Monday and celebrated with family in a safe way at Fountains Assisted Living in Bettendorf.

News

Rock Island City Council vote fails, bar close returns to 3:00 a.m.

Updated: 8 hours ago
A recommendation by Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms to close bars at 2:00 a.m., instead of 3:00 a.m. failed in a vote by the city council.

News

Rock Island City Council vote fails, bar close returns to 3:00 a.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
A recommendation by Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms to close bars at 2:00 a.m., instead of 3:00 a.m. failed in a vote by the city council.

News

Muscatine police chase suspected police impersonator, charges pending

Updated: 14 hours ago
Muscatine police said they chased a suspected police impersonator on Friday, July 24.

News

Davenport police investigating 3 weekend shots fired incidents

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department is investigating three shots fired incidents that happened over the weekend.