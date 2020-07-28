Advertisement

Iowa Department of Agriculture warns of unsolicited seed deliveries

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced Tuesday that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is aware of people in Iowa who have received unsolicited seed shipments from China and other countries.

In a news release, the department said it is asking anyone who receives unlabeled seed from an unknown origin to keep the original packaging and report it immediately by calling (515) 281-5321. 

The department said recipients should not open the seed packet, plant the seed or attempt to destroy it. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship or United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will collect, analyze and properly destroy the seeds.

“The Iowa Department of Agriculture is working closely with the USDA to trace, collect and properly destroy these unknown seeds to protect our agriculture community from plant and seed-borne diseases,” Secretary Naig said in the release.

According to the department, unlabeled seeds and seeds from unknown origins should never be planted because they pose the risk of introducing an invasive plant species or seed-borne diseases that don’t exist in the United States.

APHIS said it is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and State departments of agriculture to prevent the entry of prohibited seeds and protect U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and harmful weeds.

The USDA APHIS issued this news release and says it may be a “brushing scam,” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost online sales.

