Iowa officials report 253 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 253 new confirmed coronavirus cases and nine deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases in Iowa to 42,738 cases and 838 deaths.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 458,788 people have been tested and 30,508 have recovered.

As of Sunday, 241 people were hospitalized, according to the state’s website.

Scott County reported five more cases, bringing the total number to 1,491. According to the state’s website, 749 have recovered and 11 people have died. Nearly 22,000 people have been tested.

A breakdown of other local cases includes:

Muscatine County, 772 confirmed cases (6,190 tested); 46 deaths; 684 recovered.

Louisa County, 373 confirmed cases (1,731 tested); 14 deaths; 347 recovered.

Des Moines County, 131 confirmed cases (3,837 tested); two deaths; 86 recovered.

Henry County, 105 confirmed cases (2,371 tested); three deaths; 81 recovered.

Lee County, 78 confirmed cases (2,575 tested); two death; 49 recovered.

Jackson County, 126 confirmed cases (2,399) tested); no deaths; 28 recovered.

Clinton County, 243 confirmed cases (4,934 tested); two deaths; 101 recovered.

Cedar County, 109 confirmed cases (2,221 tested); one death; 80 recovered.

