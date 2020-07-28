Mediacom to move fiber optic lines near I-74, some Iowa customers may be impacted

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Mediacom is letting its customers in Bettendorf, Clinton and several surrounding communities know they might experience service interruptions after midnight.

According to its news release, Mediacom is scheduled to move a portion of its fiber optic cables located on the Iowa side of the I-74 bridge.

The pre-dawn maintenance period will conclude by 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

Mediacom says the fiber relocation will interrupt internet and phone services for Mediacom customers in Bettendorf, LeClaire, and Princeton. However, those customers will retain access to television.

Mediacom also said television service will be interrupted for Clinton, Maquoketa, DeWitt and Comanche. However, phone and internet services will not be affected for customers in those communities.

In the release, Mediacom said its network construction crews will remove fiber optic lines located in an aerial placement and attached to a utility pole near the west end of the I-74 bridge. The fiber will be transferred to an underground conduit for its new, permanent location.

