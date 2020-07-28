Advertisement

Most Hy-Vee pharmacies offering drive-up flu vaccines beginning August 17

(Photo provided by MGN, Pixaby, ZaldyImg / Flickr / CC BY 2.0.)
(Photo provided by MGN, Pixaby, ZaldyImg / Flickr / CC BY 2.0.)(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced Tuesday most of its pharmacy locations will offer drive-up flu vaccines beginning August 17 through October 31.

The company also said the flu vaccine will also be available inside its more than 270 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region without an appointment or prescription.

Hy-Vee shared a list of implementations it's taking to ensure safe administration of the flu vaccine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • All Hy-Vee pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times, including while administering immunizations.
  • Any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case should wait the appropriate amount of time prior to receiving their vaccine for the health and safety of our patients and team members.
  • Patients receiving a vaccination will need to wear a face covering.

Drive-up flu vaccines will be offered in the parking lot of many Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Monday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 31 during the following times each week:

  • Monday: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.
  • Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The company says you can give your local Hy-Vee pharmacy a call to find out more information about the vaccine or if they will be offering this drive-up service.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hennepin Canal Golf Cart Tour in Geneseo

Updated: 1 hour ago
The guided golf cart tour features the construction and history of the Hennepin Canal.

News

Mediacom to move fiber optic lines near I-74, some Iowa customers may be impacted

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The pre-dawn maintenance period will conclude by 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 11 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say there are 16 patients being hospitalized in the county.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,076 new confirmed cases, 30 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,076 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and30 additional confirmed deaths.

Latest News

News

Iowa Department of Agriculture warns of unsolicited seed deliveries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says people in Iowa have received the unsolicited seed shipments.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 253 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 253 new confirmed coronavirus cases and nine deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Local

Portion of River Drive in Davenport closed for water main break

Updated: 8 hours ago
Westbound River Drive is closed between 4th and Third streets due to a water main break.

Local

Portion of South Henderson Street in Galesburg will close Tuesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Ameren will close South Henderson Street between Tompkins and South Street in Galesburg from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

KWQC

Brief Return Of Humid Conditions On Wednesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Nicer by the weekend

News

Harriet Harley turns 107!

Updated: 11 hours ago
Harriet Harley turned 107 Monday and celebrated with family in a safe way at Fountains Assisted Living in Bettendorf.