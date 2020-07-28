Most Hy-Vee pharmacies offering drive-up flu vaccines beginning August 17

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced Tuesday most of its pharmacy locations will offer drive-up flu vaccines beginning August 17 through October 31.

The company also said the flu vaccine will also be available inside its more than 270 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region without an appointment or prescription.

Hy-Vee shared a list of implementations it's taking to ensure safe administration of the flu vaccine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Hy-Vee pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times, including while administering immunizations.

Any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case should wait the appropriate amount of time prior to receiving their vaccine for the health and safety of our patients and team members.

Patients receiving a vaccination will need to wear a face covering.

Drive-up flu vaccines will be offered in the parking lot of many Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Monday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 31 during the following times each week:

Monday: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The company says you can give your local Hy-Vee pharmacy a call to find out more information about the vaccine or if they will be offering this drive-up service.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.