Mostly Sunny Today With Less Humidity

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A lot of sunshine is on the way again today along with highs in the mid 80s as high pressure controls our weather. Outside of a few showers along and north of highway 20 this afternoon the rest of the area will be dry today. A cool front starts to enter the area on Wednesday. This will likely trigger a few storms late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. While coverage won’t be widespread there will certainly be some wet spots. Highs the rest of the week will average slightly below normal in the low 80s with sunny skies each afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 87°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 67°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a few PM showers. High: 87°.

