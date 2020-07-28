Advertisement

Mostly Sunny Today With Less Humidity

Rain Chances Return Wednesday
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A lot of sunshine is on the way again today along with highs in the mid 80s as high pressure controls our weather.  Outside of a few showers along and north of highway 20 this afternoon the rest of the area will be dry today. A cool front starts to enter the area on Wednesday.  This will likely trigger a few storms late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.  While coverage won’t be widespread there will certainly be some wet spots.  Highs the rest of the week will average slightly below normal in the low 80s with sunny skies each afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 87°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 67°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a few PM showers. High: 87°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Clear & warm evening. Less humidity, warm Tuesday!

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Warm Tuesday but not so humid

Updated: 9 hours ago
Still warm Tuesday, but the extreme humidity is gone

Forecast

Rain overnight in the area

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Rain overnight in the area

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Strong storms possible tonight, relief by Monday

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
A night of rain is here with relief on the way after.

Forecast

Some Summer Sizzle for your Sunday

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Some Summer Sizzle for your Sunday

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAY for heat and humidity

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 7 PM for Extreme Heat & Humidity*** Expect more heat and humidity across the region, with highs reaching the upper 80’s to lower 90’s, The increased humidity will push the heat index to 100° to 110°+. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 7 PM. Look for a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon.

Forecast

Hot through the weekend

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
It's going to be hot through the rest of Sunday before a cold front arrives.

Forecast

A Hot & Steamy Weekend Ahead

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast