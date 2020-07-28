North Scott addresses concerns regarding new school year

ELDRIGE, Iowa (KWQC) - With the school year set to begin on August 25, North Scott administrators allowed parents and community members to voice their concerns Tuesday at a public comments session with regards to the return to learn plan for the district. The biggest question of the session focused on masks, which superintendent Joe Stutting plans on mandating.

“I think when you mandate it you get a higher percentage of people and higher percentage we have wearing them and our belief the safer the environment and so we are going to move forward with our mask requirement with waivers,” said Stutting, “I would say over the last two weeks masks are picking up as being acceptable, when the Governor, even though she doesn’t mandate it, she promotes Iowa mask up, President of the United States last week coming out saying America mask up, so I think the tide is turning on that.”

Superintendent Stutting also told TV-6 that prior to Tuesday’s meeting, 85% of respondents in a North Scott survey to parents and guardians said they would prefer classes be in person. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is mandating that at least 50% of teaching be done in-person this year with the option for parents and guardians to opt out to online-only learning for their children. Stutting’s concern biggest concern about online classes is about who will teach them and how a hybrid plan would work.

“Our real big question now is will our teachers be teaching online or will it be the company that we partner with Ingenuity that will be doing the online,” said Stutting, “And we think it’s difficult in any type of hybrid where you have an online education going on full time and a face to face tull time, that would be asking our teachers to do an awful lot, which adds stress to them.”

For Matt Gottschalk, whose had seven kids graduate North Scott and with four kids still in the district, he’s concerned with consistency with making sure students wear masks.

“Respect people’s opinions on masks, but if the CDC and health professionals are saying it’s effective, than that’s what we need to do and be consistent with it,” said Gottschalk.

In a report from June, CDC director Dr. Robert R. Redfield says “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.