Portion of River Drive in Davenport closed for water main break

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Westbound River Drive is closed between 4th and 3rd streets due to a water main break.

The Davenport Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page Tuesday morning that eastbound 3rd Street is closed at LeClaire Street.

Police ask motorists to use alternate routes and pay attention to traffic control devices and personnel on scene.

