River Bandits selling T-shirts to assist Genesis healthcare professionals

The River Bandits are selling T-shirts to help assist Genesis healthcare professionals.(River Bandits)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits have teamed up with Genesis Health Services Foundation to offer a limited-edition T-shirt through August 31.

The T-shirt features the Rascal logo, which the team said has always featured the River Bandits mascot Rascal with a red bandana (face covering). It will have the wording “Wearing a mask before it was cool.”

The River Bandits General Manager said $5 from every T-shirt will go directly to the Genesis Foundation to assist frontline healthcare professionals.

The T-shirts can be pre-ordered online here.

“Our frontline health care workers have proven themselves over and over to be true Quad Cities heroes, risking their health to help their neighbors,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller, in a news release. “We at the River Bandits are proud to donate the profits from these great looking and super comfortable t-shirts to show our support for all of the brave doctors, nurses and health professionals at Genesis. I hope everyone will buy one of these awesome shirts so we can raise as much money as possible to assist our dedicated and selfless health care workers and help them defeat COVID-19 in the Quad Cities.”

