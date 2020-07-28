Rock Island County health officials report 11 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 1,491.

Health officials say there are 16 patients being hospitalized in the county.

The number of deaths stands at 30.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his teens who is isolating at home

· A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A girl younger than 13 who is isolating at home

· A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

