Rock Island County health officials report 11 new COVID-19 cases

(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 1,491. 

Health officials say there are 16 patients being hospitalized in the county.

The number of deaths stands at 30.

The new cases are:

·         A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his teens who is isolating at home

·         A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A girl younger than 13 who is isolating at home

·         A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Mediacom to move fiber optic lines near I-74, some Iowa customers may be impacted

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The pre-dawn maintenance period will conclude by 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Illinois officials report 1,076 new confirmed cases, 30 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,076 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and30 additional confirmed deaths.

Iowa Department of Agriculture warns of unsolicited seed deliveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says people in Iowa have received the unsolicited seed shipments.

Iowa officials report 253 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 253 new confirmed coronavirus cases and nine deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Portion of River Drive in Davenport closed for water main break

Updated: 6 hours ago
Westbound River Drive is closed between 4th and Third streets due to a water main break.

Portion of South Henderson Street in Galesburg will close Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Ameren will close South Henderson Street between Tompkins and South Street in Galesburg from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Brief Return Of Humid Conditions On Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Nicer by the weekend

Harriet Harley turns 107!

Updated: 9 hours ago
Harriet Harley turned 107 Monday and celebrated with family in a safe way at Fountains Assisted Living in Bettendorf.

Rock Island City Council vote fails, bar close returns to 3:00 a.m.

Updated: 9 hours ago
A recommendation by Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms to close bars at 2:00 a.m., instead of 3:00 a.m. failed in a vote by the city council.

