Simply Soothing Adds Hand Sanitizer to Product Line

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) -

It’s not just bugs like gnats Simply Soothing can help us fight. The Columbus Junction family-owned business is now offering customers something that can fight “bugs” like viruses and bacteria. They have partnered with a distillery to produce hand sanitizer. Paula tells her guest, Nikki Salek of Simply Soothing, that she loves the spray-on application of this hand sanitizer versus the messiness of gel.

This company is already famous for their handcrafted Bug Soother natural bug repellent; and the Simply Shea line & so much more!

Simply Soothing, Inc. / 207 Eastern Access Rd / Columbus Junction, Iowa / Call (319) 728-7070

