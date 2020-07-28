Advertisement

Trendy Summer Fashions: Jane Marie Boutique

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elizabeth, Ill. (KWQC) -

Tiffany Patterson, owner of Jane Marie Boutique in Elizabeth, Illinois, joined PSL to show off her shop and share some of the “hot” summer fashion trends that women of any age can pull off. Models actually wear some of the looks available at Jane Marie boutique including long cardigans, rompers, jumpsuits, kimonos, and lace bralettes & camisoles.

Jane Marie Boutique / 101 N Main St. / Elizabeth, Illinois / Call (815) 601-1596

