2 injured in Dubuque County house explosion

CASCADE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people have been injured after an explosion happened at a rural Dubuque County home on Tuesday, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:01 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Fire and ambulance services responded to a report of an explosion and structure fire at 23887 North Cascade Road in Cascade.

The sheriff’s office said Joyce McMullen, 79, and her son, Michael McMullen, 57, were home at the time of the explosion and fire. Both were transported to Dubuque Hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cause of the fire was determined to be a 1965 Ford Mustang which was stored in the garage of the home and developed a gas leak. The car had been taken out of the garage, but fumes from the gasoline likely made its way into the basement and were ignited by what authorities believe to be the water heater pilot light.

The home received extensive damage from the explosion and ensuing fire, the sheriff’s office said. Its damage is estimated to be in excess of $250,000.

Bernard Fire, Farley Fire and Epworth Fire also assisted at the scene.

