Advertisement

36,000 Iowans sign petition asking Gov. Reynolds to reverse proclamation for in-person school

FILE - In this July 7, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference in Urbandale, Iowa.
FILE - In this July 7, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference in Urbandale, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Iowa State Education Association said 36,000 Iowans signed a petition urging Gov. Kim Reynolds to reverse her proclamation requiring schools to meet in-person at least 50 percent of the time this school year.

“Gov. Reynolds was flat-out wrong with her proclamation,” ISEA President Mike Beranek said Wednesday. “Each of Iowa’s school districts have a unique set of circumstances they are dealing with right now, and there has never been a one size fits all approach.”

He called on Reynolds to rescind the original proclamation and re-issue another that places the health and safety of teachers, students and families ahead of politics.

The July 17th proclamation also loosened license requirements for substitute teachers suspending the requirement that they have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and it lowered the minimum age for substitute teachers from 21 to 20.

Reynolds’ proclamation came as a surprise to school districts, including the Davenport School District, which had planned to utilize full online learning for the start of the fall semester on Aug. 24, but have since adopted a 50% in-person plan.

During the Wednesday news conference, four teachers shared how the governor’s proclamation impacted their school district’s return to learn plans. One of the teachers was Maggie Reitz, a Language Arts teacher at Davenport West High School who expressed that forcing staff to facilitate in-person learning within a large urban school district during this pandemic had “destroyed any sense of safety I had in returning to school.”

The petition with the 36,000 signatures will be delivered to the governor’s office on Thursday. The ISEA collected the signatures via an online petition over the last ten days.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island-Milan School District discusses Return to Learn plan with parents

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The school district will begin the 2020-2021 school year with full remote learning.

News

Hispanic Heritage Month events cancelled; new fundraiser created

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
LULAC, the League of Latin American Citizens, is hosting a fundraising event in order to create more scholarships for local students.

VOD Recordings

LULAC'S new scholarship event

Updated: 1 hour ago
LULAC, the League of Latin American Citizens, is hosting a fundraising event in order to create more scholarships for local students.

VOD Recordings

LULAC's fundraising event

Updated: 1 hour ago
LULAC, the League of Latin American Citizens, is hosting a fundraising event in order to create more scholarships for local students.

Latest News

News

Home destroyed in early morning explosion Wednesday in Viola

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

New safety measures, requirements at QC International Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Quad City International Airport is launching the #WeGoQC campaign.

News

Pleasant Valley School District shares updated Return to Learn plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The school district plans to offer the hybrid plan.

News

Galesburg man arrested for possession of child pornography

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An investigation was led by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,393 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say laboratories have conducted a total of 2,608,652 tests.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 458 new coronavirus cases, one death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 458 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.