70s For Highs Next Week?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We are still in the midst of our warmest time of year in the QCA. The average highs is 85º and today we will make a run at 90º for the 17th time this year, but big changes are on the way. A cold front will move through today and another one on Sunday bringing in cooler than normal air for the weekend and all next week. That’s right below normal temperatures for the first time on a consistent basis this summer. This will likely lead to highs in the 70s and 80s for most areas and overnight low in the 50s and maybe the upper 40s in river valley areas.

