Advertisement

Black Trump supporter fatally shot outside his Milwaukee business

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ/CNN) - As police in Milwaukee search for the person responsible for fatally shooting a Black Trump supporter outside of his business, officials say the community needs to know if the crime was politically motivated.

Bernell ‘Ras’ Trammell, 59, was often seen wielding large, handwritten signs with his personal beliefs in big, bold letters. These signs supported George Floyd, police reform and President Donald Trump. He ran “Expressions Journal,” a small publication where he created his signs and publishings.

Neighbors say Trammell was sitting in a lawn chair outside the business July 23 when he was fatally shot in broad daylight. On Saturday, his friends gathered to create a memorial.

Bernell ‘Ras’ Trammell, 59, was often seen wielding large, handwritten signs with his personal beliefs in big, bold letters. These signs supported George Floyd, police reform and President Donald Trump.
Bernell ‘Ras’ Trammell, 59, was often seen wielding large, handwritten signs with his personal beliefs in big, bold letters. These signs supported George Floyd, police reform and President Donald Trump.(Source: TheGodDegree.com/WTMJ/CNN)

“He had a right to have his voice, and he was so strong to do it alone,” said Pia Lombardi, a friend of more than 20 years. “I would hope that people think that this is a senseless murder and a good man died here for no reason. We lost a man who cared about people, even if they were different than him.”

Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting, described as a man believed to be in his 30s. He was last seen riding a black bicycle while wearing a white and red baseball cap, a black mask and a black and red long sleeve shirt.

There is not a known motive for the shooting at this point.

Milwaukee Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect wanted for a homicide that occurred on...

Posted by Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, July 27, 2020

Officials, including Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Andrew Hitt, the chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, expressed the need for justice for Trammell’s family in the days following his death. Hitt said in a statement that the community also needs to know if the shooting was politically motivated.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2020 WTMJ, TheGodDegree.com via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Teachers union to allow 'safety strikes' over school reopenings amid coronavirus

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
The union says buildings should reopen only in areas with lower virus rates and only if schools require masks, update ventilation systems and make changes to space students apart.

National

AMC, Universal reach agreement to allow films to play at home sooner

Updated: 9 minutes ago
In a sign of how the pandemic is remaking Hollywood traditions, AMC Theatres and Universal Studios on Tuesday announced an agreement to shorten the exclusive theatrical window to just 17 days for the studio's films.

National

Experts worry about errors if census schedule is sped up

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
After asking for coronavirus-related deadline extensions in April, the Trump administration now appears to be abandoning that request.

National

WATCH: Florida officers save 3-year-old girl found floating in pool

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Doctors say if the toddler had gone any longer without oxygen, she wouldn’t have survived.

National

Tech giants to testify as Congress mulls antitrust concerns

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
A yearlong Congressional investigation is looking for ways to check the power of tech giants like Google and Apple in what experts say will require a new understanding of U.S. competition law.

Latest News

National

Milwaukee police ask for help identifying suspect in murder of Black Trump supporter

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
There is not a known motive for the shooting at this point.

KWQC

70s For Highs Next Week?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Cool down ahead

National

'It was a miracle': Fla. officers save unresponsive toddler found in grandparents' pool

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Doctors say if the 3-year-old girl had gone any longer without oxygen, she wouldn’t have survived.

News

Scam alert: Keeping senior citizens safe from financial scams

Updated: 4 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Scam alert: Keeping senior citizens safe from financial scams

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Financial experts in the Quad Cities are warning of increased fraud and scams targeting senior citizens.