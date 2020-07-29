Davenport and Bettendorf bus services resume fare collection

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Davenport CitiBus and Bettendorf Transit will resume fare collection on Monday, August 3, with social distancing measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from Davenport Public Works.

The Davenport Ground Transportation Center will not re-open prior to Sept. 7. A reopening will occur when local cases of COVID-19 show a steady and sustained decline. Riders should continue to use the bus stops positioned on 2nd Street until further notice.

Davenport CitiBus will continue to limit the maximum number of passengers on a bus to one person per row per side. That limits capacity to approximately 12 to 14 people on the bus at one time. These limitations could result in a bus passing by potential riders while waiting at a stop. Riders need to wait for the next bus in this case.

All passengers are encouraged—but not required--to wear cloth face masks or coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. This face mask protocol could change if concern over exposure while riding the bus increases in the future. However, if schools return to in-person learning, students riding the bus will be required to wear masks, as they would be required on school buses.

CitiBus and Bettendorf Transit will continue to monitor conditions and will adjust preventive measures as circumstances dictate.

