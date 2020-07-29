Galesburg man arrested for possession of child pornography

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday for possession of child pornography, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The Galesburg Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in conducting a search warrant at 830 Pine Street in Galesburg.

Officials say an investigation was led by a Knox County Sheriff’s Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force member.

According to the sheriff’s office, several items were seized that contained evidence in this case.

Nicholas L. Johnson, 40, of Galesburg, was arrested for possession of child pornography.

He is being held at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office awaiting bond.

