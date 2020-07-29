Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces restrictions on high school and youth sports

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker released a set of restrictions on high school and recreational sports on Wednesday afternoon.

The guidelines place different sports into the following three levels of risk: lower, medium, and higher.

Four different guidelines for playing will be placed on different sports based on the risk level for each sport.

Games will not be allowed for the higher and medium risk sports. The highest risk level sports like football and wrestling will only be allowed to have no contact practices and training only.

Medium risk sports like volleyball, basketball, and soccer will be allowed to have intra-team scrimmages, with parental consent for minors, but no competitive play.

Lower risk sports like baseball, cross country, and tennis will be allowed to have tournaments, out-of-conference/league play, multi-team meets, out-of-state play, and championship games.

The guidelines will be updated as public health conditions change. You can view all of the guidelines here.

The Illinois High School Athletic Association is expected to reveal a plan for this year’s high school sports schedule later this afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.