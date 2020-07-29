Hispanic Chamber of Commerce giving N95 masks to QC businesses

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced it will be giving away N95 masks to businesses in the Quad Cities while supplies last.

In a Facebook post, The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said they want to help local businesses abide by state guidelines to protect themselves, staff and customers.

The masks will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1 at the locations below.

Iowa Location

D'Lua Bettendorf Fusion Cuisine & Bar

5185 18th St., Bettendorf, IA 52722

Illinois Location

Mercado of Fifth

5th Ave and 12th St., Moline, Illinois 61265

