Hispanic Chamber of Commerce giving N95 masks to QC businesses
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced it will be giving away N95 masks to businesses in the Quad Cities while supplies last.
In a Facebook post, The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said they want to help local businesses abide by state guidelines to protect themselves, staff and customers.
The masks will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1 at the locations below.
Iowa Location
D'Lua Bettendorf Fusion Cuisine & Bar
5185 18th St., Bettendorf, IA 52722
Illinois Location
Mercado of Fifth
5th Ave and 12th St., Moline, Illinois 61265
