Home destroyed in early morning explosion Wednesday in Viola

VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - A home was destroyed in an early morning explosion Wednesday in Viola, Illinois.

It happened around 4 a.m.

The owners were not at home at the time of the explosion. They told TV6 they were camping a block away when they heard the explosion.

Multiple fire departments responded.

TV6 has reached out to the Viola Fire Department for more information.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.