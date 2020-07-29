Home destroyed in early morning explosion Wednesday in Viola
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - A home was destroyed in an early morning explosion Wednesday in Viola, Illinois.
It happened around 4 a.m.
The owners were not at home at the time of the explosion. They told TV6 they were camping a block away when they heard the explosion.
Multiple fire departments responded.
TV6 has reached out to the Viola Fire Department for more information.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.