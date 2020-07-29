Illinois health officials announce 1,393 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,393 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.

- Carroll County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 70s

- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 2 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s

- Kendall County: 1 male 70s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 50s

- Peoria County: 1 male 80s

- Saline County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

IDPH is reporting a total of 175,124 cases, including 7,462 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,187 tests for a total of 2,608,652.

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 22 –July 28 is 3.8%.

As of Tuesday night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH said 355 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

