Advertisement

Iowa officials report 458 new coronavirus cases, one death

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 458 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases in Iowa to 43,196 cases and 839 deaths as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 463,935 people have been tested and 31,196 have recovered.

As of Tuesday, 246 people were hospitalized, according to the state’s website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Galesburg man arrested for possession of child pornography

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An investigation was led by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,393 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say laboratories have conducted a total of 2,608,652 tests.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 10 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
The number of deaths stands at 30.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Home destroyed in early morning explosion Wednesday in Viola

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A home was destroyed in an early morning explosion Wednesday in Viola, Illinois.

News

Davenport and Bettendorf bus services resume fare collection

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Davenport CitiBus and Bettendorf Transit will resume fare collection on Monday, August 3rd. Social distancing precautions along with other safety measures remain in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

New safety measures, requirements at QC International Airport

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Quad City International Airport has put new safety measures and requirements in place as Quad Citians plan to start traveling again.

News

I-74 Bridge update

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Quad-Cities Iowa-Illinois Metropolitan Planning Area Transportation Policy Committee on Tuesday gave an update on the progress on the new I-74 Bridge.

News

Courtesy KIA of Moline donates face shields to Rock Island Fire Department

Updated: 9 hours ago
Courtesy KIA of Moline on Tuesday donated more than 100 face shields to the Rock Island Fire Department.

News

St. Ambrose University ready to welcome back students in-person, online

Updated: 9 hours ago
St. Ambrose University says it is ready to welcome students back, both online and in-person and will do so safely.