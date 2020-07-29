Iowa officials report 458 new coronavirus cases, one death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 458 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases in Iowa to 43,196 cases and 839 deaths as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 463,935 people have been tested and 31,196 have recovered.

As of Tuesday, 246 people were hospitalized, according to the state’s website.

