Iowa officials report 458 new coronavirus cases, one death
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 458 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the total number of cases in Iowa to 43,196 cases and 839 deaths as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 463,935 people have been tested and 31,196 have recovered.
As of Tuesday, 246 people were hospitalized, according to the state’s website.
