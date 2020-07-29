Advertisement

MercyOne returning to no visitors policy

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and all MercyOne Clinton facilities are returning to visitor restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to increase in Clinton County and the Eastern Iowa region.

“This decision is not easy, but necessary for the protection of our patients, their families, the communities we serve and our workforce,” the healthcare system said in a media release.

Effective Thursday, no visitor will be allowed in the hospital except for extenuating circumstances:

  • Children admitted to the hospital
  • Maternity units
  • Patients receiving end-of-life care

For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient per day will be allowed. They must be:

  • 18 years of age or older
  • Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives
  • Healthy with no symptoms of illness, including respiratory or fever

All approved visitors will be screened at the entrance and will be required to wear a mask.

For patients receiving care at MercyOne clinics and provider offices, beginning Thursday, a support person will be allowed to accompany the patient in certain circumstances, such as when the patient needs support with ambulation, is in critical condition, or the support person is the designated driver or caregiver post-procedure, according to the release.

Support persons must be healthy and free of any symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness and will be required to wear a mask.

MercyOne encourages the community to continue to follow the best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of all viruses.

That includes staying home if your sick, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, wearing a face covering, and washing your hands. Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

