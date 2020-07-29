Advertisement

New safety measures, requirements at QC International Airport

(KWQC)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 29, 2020
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Quad City International Airport is launching the #WeGoQC campaign so passengers can travel with increased confidence by exploring a new information hub to learn about all the new safety measures and requirements in place at the airport. This information is found at qcairport.com/COVID.

“Whether you’re planning to fly soon or waiting until you’re ready, we want passengers to travel safely and confidently,” said Ashleigh Johnston, public relations and marketing manager, Quad City International Airport. “We’re excited to see passengers back in the terminal after a quiet couple of months but it’s crucial we follow the experts’ recommendations to protect one another.”

Passengers can anticipate four things at the airport:

  • Increased sanitization done on a schedule, especially for high-touch surfaces, using an electrostatic disinfecting sprayer. Hand sanitizer stations are also being added throughout the terminal.
  • Face coverings are required inside the airport. Free disposable masks are available at the entrances if passengers do not have their own.
  • Social distancing reminders are being placed throughout the terminal. Plexiglass barriers have also been added to airline ticketing and gate counters, rental car counters and restaurant registers. Restaurant seating has tables distanced and food is available to go.
  • Flyer education including signage, social media, and a new website hub are all methods passengers can use to keep up to date. qcairport.com/COVID also has direct links to each airline’s COVID-19 information page, too.

