Pleasant Valley School District shares updated Return to Learn plan

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley School District held another meeting on its back to school plans on Wednesday afternoon.

The school district says it plans to offer a hybrid plan, which would divide students into two groups. Half of students will attend on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other half of students will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with a half day every other Friday.

Administrators said the plan provides stability for kids and allows them to adjust to either moving fully online if there is an outbreak of the virus or moving fully in-person if the virus goes away.

Parents can still opt out to have all remote learning for their kids even though the school board approved the hybrid plan.

The board also voted to require everyone to wear face coverings.

Updates on the school district’s Return to Learn Plan will be posted on its website here.

