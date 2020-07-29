Advertisement

Pleasant Valley School District shares updated Return to Learn plan

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley School District held another meeting on its back to school plans on Wednesday afternoon.

The school district says it plans to offer a hybrid plan, which would divide students into two groups. Half of students will attend on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other half of students will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with a half day every other Friday.

Administrators said the plan provides stability for kids and allows them to adjust to either moving fully online if there is an outbreak of the virus or moving fully in-person if the virus goes away.

Parents can still opt out to have all remote learning for their kids even though the school board approved the hybrid plan.

The board also voted to require everyone to wear face coverings.

Updates on the school district’s Return to Learn Plan will be posted on its website here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Galesburg man arrested for possession of child pornography

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An investigation was led by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,393 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say laboratories have conducted a total of 2,608,652 tests.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 458 new coronavirus cases, one death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 458 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 10 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The number of deaths stands at 30.

Latest News

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Home destroyed in early morning explosion Wednesday in Viola

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A home was destroyed in an early morning explosion Wednesday in Viola, Illinois.

News

Davenport and Bettendorf bus services resume fare collection

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Davenport CitiBus and Bettendorf Transit will resume fare collection on Monday, August 3rd. Social distancing precautions along with other safety measures remain in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

New safety measures, requirements at QC International Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Quad City International Airport has put new safety measures and requirements in place as Quad Citians plan to start traveling again.

News

I-74 Bridge update

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Quad-Cities Iowa-Illinois Metropolitan Planning Area Transportation Policy Committee on Tuesday gave an update on the progress on the new I-74 Bridge.

News

Courtesy KIA of Moline donates face shields to Rock Island Fire Department

Updated: 10 hours ago
Courtesy KIA of Moline on Tuesday donated more than 100 face shields to the Rock Island Fire Department.