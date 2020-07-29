Advertisement

Potentially record setting tropical system bearing down on Puerto Rico, then possibly heading toward Florida

Could be the 9th named 2020 Atlantic system by Wednesday
Isaias track for the second half of the week
Isaias track for the second half of the week(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a fast moving 2020 Atlantic tropical system season we are on the verge of possibly the 9th named storm becoming a Tropical Storm overnight. Tropical Storm WARNINGS are already posted for the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. As of late Tuesday evening the Disturbance had still not developed the 39 mph wind speeds necessary for it to become a named Tropical Storm but that could happen later Tuesday night. If so, the name would be Isaias (eee – sa – EEE’ – us), and it would be the new record setter for being an “I” named storm the earliest. The previous record early arrival for an “I” named storm was August 7th, 2005. That was Hurricane Irene during a season that would go on to produce the devastating Hurricane Katrina. As the storm moves toward Puerto Rico, an island that has taken multiple storm hits in the last few years, it could produce 6 to 12 inches of rain which would cause flooding and mudslides. The future track of the system, which might stay a Tropical Storm, could be toward the Florida peninsula by later in the weekend.

