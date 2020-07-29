Potentially record setting tropical system bearing down on Puerto Rico, then possibly heading toward Florida

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a fast moving 2020 Atlantic tropical system season we are on the verge of possibly the 9th named storm becoming a Tropical Storm overnight. Tropical Storm WARNINGS are already posted for the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. As of late Tuesday evening the Disturbance had still not developed the 39 mph wind speeds necessary for it to become a named Tropical Storm but that could happen later Tuesday night. If so, the name would be Isaias (eee – sa – EEE’ – us), and it would be the new record setter for being an “I” named storm the earliest. The previous record early arrival for an “I” named storm was August 7th, 2005. That was Hurricane Irene during a season that would go on to produce the devastating Hurricane Katrina. As the storm moves toward Puerto Rico, an island that has taken multiple storm hits in the last few years, it could produce 6 to 12 inches of rain which would cause flooding and mudslides. The future track of the system, which might stay a Tropical Storm, could be toward the Florida peninsula by later in the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.